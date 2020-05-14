GPUOpen Celebrates Another Day Of Its Relaunch With A New Binary-Only Software Release
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 14 May 2020 at 12:47 PM EDT. 7 Comments
AMD this week marked the relaunch of GPUOpen as their resource for creators and game developers with their collection of open-source/open-standards minded offerings on the graphics front. In honor of their relaunch, they said they would be issuing new software releases every day this week. It was a bit odd yesterday with Radeon Rays 4.0 dropping their open-source code-base and today they are introducing another new utility that is also binary-only.

Radeon Memory Visualizer (RMV) is their new tool for GPU video memory profiling. RMV is intended to help understand game/engine memory allocations, discover memory leaks, analyze resource paging, and other memory-related analysis.

But besides Radeon Memory Visualizer being Windows 10 only at this point, it's strange in that it is another GPUOpen release that is binary-only at least for now with no source code.

Radeon Memory Visualizer can be found on GPUOpen.com and requires the latest Radeon Software Windows driver. RMV is on GitHub but consists of just documentation and no source code for this new Radeon tool. So for now it's another tool in the GPUOpen umbrella not actually open.

At least on the interesting documentation side, GPUOpen today did publish a new RDNA performance guide to help in tuning your code for the latest-generation RDNA graphics hardware. The RDNA performance guide covers topics both related to DirectX 12 and Vulkan.
