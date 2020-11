GPUOpen Software Updated For The Radeon RX 6000 Series

AMD has updated their collection of software offered under their "GPUOpen" umbrella for Radeon RX 6000 series / RDNA 2 compatibility.The Radeon GPU Profiler, Radeon Memory Visualizer, and other software packages offered via GPUOpen have been updated with "Big Navi" RDNA2 support.AMD also is offering new FidelityFX components of FidelityFX Variable Shading, Denoiser, and Parallel Sort as part of their effects portfolio.AMD also now offers the Radeon Developer Tool Suite for Windows 10 and Linux that is a single package and including many of the different GPUOpen components that previously were offered as independent packages.More details on these GPUOpen updates for the Radeon RX 6000 series launch via GPUOpen.com . Their open-source code is available via GPUOpen-Tools on GitHub