AMD's GPU Performance API 3.4 Adds Navi Support, Other Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 July 2019 at 09:43 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
AMD's GPUOpen group has released a new version of their GPU Performance API (GPA) with Navi support.

The GPU Performance API is their cross-platform library for accessing the hardware's performance counters and being able to analyze performance/execution characteristics. GPA pairs nicely with their other open-source tooling like CodeXL and the Compute Profiler for finding bottlenecks and other areas for optimization.

With GPU Performance API 3.4 there is support for the Radeon RX 5700 "Navi" graphics cards and other "additional GPUs and APUs", support for setting stable GPU clocks for DX11/GL/CL during execution, basic counter validation in their sample applications, and other minor feature work and a number of fixes.

GPU Performance API 3.4 still depends upon AMD's Radeon Software driver so for Linux sadly using the Mesa drivers still isn't an option. More details on the GPA 3.4 release can be found at GPUOpen-Tools.
