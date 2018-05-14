AMD's Compressonator 3.0 Brings Better Texture Compression
14 May 2018
AMD's GPUOpen team has released Compressonator 3.0, the latest major update to this tools collection for dealing with texture and 3D model compression and optimizations for Linux, macOS, and Windows.

The Compressonator 3.0 release brings improved texture compression, mesh optimizations, mesh compression support, and other enhancements.

Coming up for Compressonator 3.1 they are working on full support for viewing glTF 2.0 models inside OpenGL, Vulkan, and Direct3D 12. For the 3.1 release they are also working on Radeon Powered Compression with Compute and Packed Math Libraries, extended support for ETC compression, and other improvements.

More details on Compressonator 3.0 can be found via GPUOpen.com while the cross-platform code for these tools are hosted on GitHub.
