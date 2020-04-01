GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation

It's been a while since last having any news to report on GNUstep, the free software re-implementation of the Apple Cocoa / OpenStep frameworks. But GNUstep is alive and well and today several of its components saw new releases -- among the feature work is improving its multi-monitor handling.
GNUstep GUI Backend 0.28 is one of the new releases today. The GUI back-end has cursor handling improvements, focus handling improvements, better font handling, and usage of Xrandr for multi-monitor support.
GNUstep Makefile Package 2.8.0 is also out with full support for the GNUstep 2.0 Objective-C ABI, better library combo and ABI detection, and other improvements.
GNUstep Base Library 1.27 is also out today and it's a big update. The GNUstep Base Library update brings improved thread safety and a number of new API additions and other implementation fixes. There are dozens of changes for this library of Objective-C objects.
GNUstep GUI Library 0.28 is rounding out the GNUstep releases today. The GNUstep GUI Library update has improved key value binding, better multi-monitor support, a number of nww classes added, fixes for Debian GNU/kFreeBSD, and improved WindowMaker compatibility.
