GNUstep Sees New 2020 Releases For This Apple Cocoa/OpenStep Re-Implementation
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 14 April 2020 at 06:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
It's been a while since last having any news to report on GNUstep, the free software re-implementation of the Apple Cocoa / OpenStep frameworks. But GNUstep is alive and well and today several of its components saw new releases -- among the feature work is improving its multi-monitor handling.

GNUstep GUI Backend 0.28 is one of the new releases today. The GUI back-end has cursor handling improvements, focus handling improvements, better font handling, and usage of Xrandr for multi-monitor support.

GNUstep Makefile Package 2.8.0 is also out with full support for the GNUstep 2.0 Objective-C ABI, better library combo and ABI detection, and other improvements.

GNUstep Base Library 1.27 is also out today and it's a big update. The GNUstep Base Library update brings improved thread safety and a number of new API additions and other implementation fixes. There are dozens of changes for this library of Objective-C objects.

GNUstep GUI Library 0.28 is rounding out the GNUstep releases today. The GNUstep GUI Library update has improved key value binding, better multi-monitor support, a number of nww classes added, fixes for Debian GNU/kFreeBSD, and improved WindowMaker compatibility.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive
GCC 10 Release Candidate Likely Hitting In The Next Few Weeks
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
GCC 11 Will Likely Support Using LLVM's libc++
GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi
GCC's New Static Analysis Capabilities Are Getting Into Shape For GCC 10
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster