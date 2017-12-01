GNUstep Takes Another Step Forward For Implementing Apple's Cocoa Frameworks

GNUstep is the long-standing free software project working to implement Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks used by macOS. The GNU project has made new releases of their GUI and Back libraries.
GNUstep GUI 0.26 is out this morning as the latest update to their graphical user-interface library. GNUstep GUI 0.26 has a number of compatibility improvements, translation updates, mouse tracking logic improvements, bug fixes, and other work.
GNUstep Back 0.26 is also out with various updates.
Those wishing to learn more about this ambitious project can do so at GNUstep.org.
