GNUstep Takes Another Step Forward For Implementing Apple's Cocoa Frameworks
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 December 2017 at 10:32 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNUstep is the long-standing free software project working to implement Apple's Cocoa Objective-C frameworks used by macOS. The GNU project has made new releases of their GUI and Back libraries.

GNUstep GUI 0.26 is out this morning as the latest update to their graphical user-interface library. GNUstep GUI 0.26 has a number of compatibility improvements, translation updates, mouse tracking logic improvements, bug fixes, and other work.

GNUstep Back 0.26 is also out with various updates.

Those wishing to learn more about this ambitious project can do so at GNUstep.org.
