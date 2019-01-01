GNUstep Starts 2019 With Improvements To This Open-Source Apple Cocoa Implementation
GNUstep, the long-standing implementation of Apple's Cocoa/Objective-C frameworks as open-source and supported on Linux, BSDs, and other platforms, started off 2019 with some new releases. GNUstep GUI 0.27, GNUstep Base 1.26, and GNUstep GUI Backend 0.27 are the new releases out today.

GNUstep 1.26.0 as the base library has improved UTF-8 checks, support for TLS SNI, improved XML parsing, better internationalization handling, improvements to stack trace handling, and various other low-level library improvements and bug fixes.

The GNUstep GUI Backend 0.27 update meanwhile has configuration improvements, the X11 code now supports drawing from secondary threads and better handles atoms, and the Opal code has improved color handling. Within GNUstep GUI ).27 there are a number of compatibility improvements and various bug fixes.

More details on the updated GNUstep components out today via their release announcements. Those wanting to learn more about this long-in-development collection of Objective-C components modeled after Cocoa/NeXTSTEP can do so at GNUstep.org.
