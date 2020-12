GNU's Embed-Friendly Web Server Updated With Better OS Portability, Performance

Libmicrohttpd as the GNU project's embedded HTTP web server library is out with a final release of 2020.This lightweight C library providing an HTTP web server that can be used by other applications with ease has been focusing on better operating system / kernel portability as one of the themes for this new release. Libmicrohttpd's buffering/pushing code has been fully rewritten with better portability across environments. There are a reduced number of system calls now used and the operating systems being focused on are the likes of FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin/macOS, and Solaris.The rewritten code is also leading to better network utilization and faster responses. This work plus other improvements like better thread synchronization in libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 should deliver better performance - the developers note especially with HTTP stay-alive and HTTPS connections. Various bugs have also been resolved in v0.9.72.More details on this new GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 release via the GNU.org project site