GNU's Embed-Friendly Web Server Updated With Better OS Portability, Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 December 2020 at 05:16 PM EST.
Libmicrohttpd as the GNU project's embedded HTTP web server library is out with a final release of 2020.

This lightweight C library providing an HTTP web server that can be used by other applications with ease has been focusing on better operating system / kernel portability as one of the themes for this new release. Libmicrohttpd's buffering/pushing code has been fully rewritten with better portability across environments. There are a reduced number of system calls now used and the operating systems being focused on are the likes of FreeBSD, Windows, OpenBSD, NetBSD, Darwin/macOS, and Solaris.

The rewritten code is also leading to better network utilization and faster responses. This work plus other improvements like better thread synchronization in libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 should deliver better performance - the developers note especially with HTTP stay-alive and HTTPS connections. Various bugs have also been resolved in v0.9.72.

More details on this new GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.72 release via the GNU.org project site.
