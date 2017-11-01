GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.57 Brings Significant Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 November 2017 at 05:46 PM EST. 4 Comments
GNU --
The libmicrohttpd GNU project is the C library that makes it easy to run an HTTP web-server as part of another application while being as small as about ~32k compiled.

Today marked the GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.57 release and while the version number may not seem like much, it comes with a number of significant improvements. Highlights include:

- A "huge" internal refactoring of the connection handling code to improve its HTTPS support.

- Support for debug asserts.

- Portability fixes for GNU Hurd.

- Improved CPU utilization.

- Various FreeBSD / Darwin / Solaris fixes/improvements, improved Cygwin support, and other portability fixes.

More details via the mailing list announcement.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC Plugins Now Supported On Windows/MinGW
The New Compiler Features & Changes Of GCC 8
GCC 8 Feature Development Is Over
GNU Nano Text Editor Can Now Record & Replay Keystrokes
Cilk Plus Is Being Dropped From GCC
Intel Icelake CPU Target Patch Published For GCC
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
Unity 7 Hoping To Become An Official Flavor For Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
Report: Ryzen "Raven Ridge" APU Not Using HBM2 Memory
The Linux Kernel Is Still Rectifying The Year 2038 Problem
LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018