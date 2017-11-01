The libmicrohttpd GNU project is the C library that makes it easy to run an HTTP web-server as part of another application while being as small as about ~32k compiled.
Today marked the GNU libmicrohttpd 0.9.57 release and while the version number may not seem like much, it comes with a number of significant improvements. Highlights include:
- A "huge" internal refactoring of the connection handling code to improve its HTTPS support.
- Support for debug asserts.
- Portability fixes for GNU Hurd.
- Improved CPU utilization.
- Various FreeBSD / Darwin / Solaris fixes/improvements, improved Cygwin support, and other portability fixes.
More details via the mailing list announcement.
