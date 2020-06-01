GNU's "adns" DNS Resolver Library Hit By An Array Of Security Issues
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 June 2020 at 04:09 PM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
For those making use of GNU's "adns" asynchronous DNS client library, important security updates are out today.

This DNS resolver library is out with version adns 1.5.2 in shipping these pressing security fixes as well as adns 1.6.0 as a new feature release incorporating these important fixes as well as new improvements that accumulated over the past three years.

There are four CVEs from 2017 for adns that pertain to remote code execution possibilities. Additionally, there are another three CVEs (also from 2017) relating to possible denial of service via potential crashes.

Aside from those seven important security fixes, there are also several bug fixes too. Adns 1.6.0 also incorporates some additional bug fixes, new features to different adns utilities, build system improvements, and other changes.

More details on today's GNU adns updates via the release announcement. Those wanting to learn more about this GNU DNS resolver library can do so at GNU.org.
1 Comment
Related News
GCC's JIT Library Sees Experimental Port To Windows
GCC 10.1 Compiler Optimization Benchmarks
GCC 11 Picks Up A New Option For Large Source Files
GCC 11 Proposal Would Default To C++17 Level Features
GCC 11 Enables Co-Routines Support In C++20 Mode
GCC 10 Compiler Released With Radeon OpenMP/OpenACC Offload, Intel Tigerlake/Cooperlake
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
RdRand Performance As Bad As ~3% Original Speed With CrossTalk/SRBDS Mitigation
Google Engineer Uncovers Holes In Linux's Speculative Execution Mitigations
"CrossTalk" / SRBDS Is The Newest Side-Channel Vulnerability
Wine 5.10 Starts Work On A Unix Library For NTDLL, More WineD3D Vulkan
Fedora 33 Looking To Use Swap On zRAM By Default With systemd's zram-generator
EXT4 Gets A Nice Batch Of Fixes For Linux 5.8
GNU Linux-Libre 5.7 Released - Drops Intel iGPU Security Fix Over Arrays Of Numbers
NVIDIA 450 Linux Beta Driver Quietly Rolls Out With New PRIME Option, Other Improvements