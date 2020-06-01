GNU's "adns" DNS Resolver Library Hit By An Array Of Security Issues

For those making use of GNU's "adns" asynchronous DNS client library, important security updates are out today.
This DNS resolver library is out with version adns 1.5.2 in shipping these pressing security fixes as well as adns 1.6.0 as a new feature release incorporating these important fixes as well as new improvements that accumulated over the past three years.
There are four CVEs from 2017 for adns that pertain to remote code execution possibilities. Additionally, there are another three CVEs (also from 2017) relating to possible denial of service via potential crashes.
Aside from those seven important security fixes, there are also several bug fixes too. Adns 1.6.0 also incorporates some additional bug fixes, new features to different adns utilities, build system improvements, and other changes.
More details on today's GNU adns updates via the release announcement. Those wanting to learn more about this GNU DNS resolver library can do so at GNU.org.
