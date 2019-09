GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features

GNU Wget2 is a from scratch rewrite of the popular wget downloading utility. GNU Wget2 wraps around the libwget library while now being multi-threaded and supporting other features to provide better performance over the current wget releases.GNU Wget2 is providing for faster performance by being multi-threaded, properly supporting HTTP2 connections, handling HTTP compression features, dealing with parallel connections, taking into account the If-Modified-Since HTTP header, and other features.With today's GNU Wget2 Beta release there is also improved build system coverage, better documentation, a wide variety of new options, Zstd decompression support, WolfSSL and OpenSSL as alternative TLS back-ends, TLS 1.3 post-handshake authentication, and a variety of bug fixes as well as improvements to the libwget API.More details on today's GNU Wget2 release via GNU.org . This wget2 1.99.2 release is their first update since wget2 1.99.1 that came sixteen months ago.