GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features

GNU Wget2 is a from scratch rewrite of the popular wget downloading utility. GNU Wget2 wraps around the libwget library while now being multi-threaded and supporting other features to provide better performance over the current wget releases.
GNU Wget2 is providing for faster performance by being multi-threaded, properly supporting HTTP2 connections, handling HTTP compression features, dealing with parallel connections, taking into account the If-Modified-Since HTTP header, and other features.
With today's GNU Wget2 Beta release there is also improved build system coverage, better documentation, a wide variety of new options, Zstd decompression support, WolfSSL and OpenSSL as alternative TLS back-ends, TLS 1.3 post-handshake authentication, and a variety of bug fixes as well as improvements to the libwget API.
More details on today's GNU Wget2 release via GNU.org. This wget2 1.99.2 release is their first update since wget2 1.99.1 that came sixteen months ago.
