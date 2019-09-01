GNU Wget2 Reaches Beta With Faster Download Speeds, New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 September 2019 at 09:04 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
GNU Wget2 is a from scratch rewrite of the popular wget downloading utility. GNU Wget2 wraps around the libwget library while now being multi-threaded and supporting other features to provide better performance over the current wget releases.

GNU Wget2 is providing for faster performance by being multi-threaded, properly supporting HTTP2 connections, handling HTTP compression features, dealing with parallel connections, taking into account the If-Modified-Since HTTP header, and other features.

With today's GNU Wget2 Beta release there is also improved build system coverage, better documentation, a wide variety of new options, Zstd decompression support, WolfSSL and OpenSSL as alternative TLS back-ends, TLS 1.3 post-handshake authentication, and a variety of bug fixes as well as improvements to the libwget API.

More details on today's GNU Wget2 release via GNU.org. This wget2 1.99.2 release is their first update since wget2 1.99.1 that came sixteen months ago.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 10 Compiler Drops IBM Cell Broadband Engine SPU Support
GCC 10 Lands Support For -march=tigerlake & -march=cooperlake
GCC 9.2 Released With Bug Fixes & AMD Zen 2 Improvements
GNU Radio Sees Its First Release In More Than Six Years
GCC 9.2 Available For Testing With Tuned AMD Zen 2 Support Back-Ported
GCC 10's LTO Will Make Use Of Available CPU Cores By Default
Popular News This Week
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Power Usage Is Running Measurably Higher On Linux Than Windows
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
AMD Is Hiring For Coreboot Development, Sponsoring Open-Source Firmware Conference
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements