Slides From The GNU Tools Cauldron 2018 Conference

Taking place last weekend over in Manchester was the annual GNU Tools Cauldron conference where toolchain developers spent a few days discussing the latest open-source compiler work.
Talks this year included the state of C++ modules, libgccjit for GCC JIT'ing, the state of RISC-V, using the GCC regression suite suite for LLVM, GDB, the GNU C Library, and much more. It was also at the GNU Tools Cauldron where we learned more about the AMD GCN back-end.
Slides from the three days worth of sessions are still being uploaded, but for those interested in the GNU compiler toolchain, you can begin digging through the material via these uploads. Videos from at least some of the sessions should also be appearing there soon.
