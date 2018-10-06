GNU Tools Cauldron 2018 Videos Are Now Available
6 October 2018
Taking place a month ago in Manchester was the annual GNU Tools Cauldron conference where developers and other key stakeholders to the GNU toolchain presented their latest research and development activites. The videos from that developer event are now available.

The GNU Tools Cauldron 2018 conference featured talks ranging from the AMD GCN GPU compiler back-end to the state of ARM/AArch64 support, C++ modules, static analysis, compiler offloading, PowerPC support, and many other topics for this three day event.

The videos of all the sessions have been uploaded for those that missed out on this always interesting UK event. Embedded below is the YouTube playlist. Via the GCC Wiki are also the available slide decks and individual session recordings.

