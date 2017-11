A new version of time is now available.This week marks another infrequent update to GNU's Time command. With the GNU Time 1.8 release, it's the first now licensed under GNU GPLv3+ rather than GPLv2+ as in past releases.Besides the GPL revision bump, Time 1.8 adds support for a -q / --quiet option to supress information about abnormal program termination, some changes to time's exit code handling, and other minor changes.More details via the NEWS entry . There is also additional details on the Fedora Wiki with developers planning for time-1.8 in Fedora 28.This also marks the first official time update in 21 years!