GNU Time 1.8 Rolls Out Some Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 10 November 2017 at 08:24 AM EST. 6 Comments
GNU --
A new version of time is now available.

This week marks another infrequent update to GNU's Time command. With the GNU Time 1.8 release, it's the first now licensed under GNU GPLv3+ rather than GPLv2+ as in past releases.

Besides the GPL revision bump, Time 1.8 adds support for a -q / --quiet option to supress information about abnormal program termination, some changes to time's exit code handling, and other minor changes.

More details via the NEWS entry. There is also additional details on the Fedora Wiki with developers planning for time-1.8 in Fedora 28.

This also marks the first official time update in 21 years!
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Cannonlake Onboarding Posted For GCC Compiler
GCC 8 Feature Development Is Ending Later This Month
GCC Prepares For C17 Language Support
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
Glibc 2.27 Will Premiere With Many Optimizations
Glibc Picks Up Some More FMA Performance Optimizations
Popular News
The Most Interesting Features Of The Linux 4.14 Kernel
POWER9 Could Be A Game Changer For Cryptocurrency Mining
Apple Will No Longer Be Developing CUPS Under The GPL
Intel Announces CPU With HBM2 Memory & AMD Graphics
Valve Now Reports The Steam Linux Marketshare At Just 0.35%
WireGuard Could Soon Be On Its Way To The Linux Kernel