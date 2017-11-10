A new version of time is now available.
This week marks another infrequent update to GNU's Time command. With the GNU Time 1.8 release, it's the first now licensed under GNU GPLv3+ rather than GPLv2+ as in past releases.
Besides the GPL revision bump, Time 1.8 adds support for a -q / --quiet option to supress information about abnormal program termination, some changes to time's exit code handling, and other minor changes.
More details via the NEWS entry. There is also additional details on the Fedora Wiki with developers planning for time-1.8 in Fedora 28.
This also marks the first official time update in 21 years!
6 Comments