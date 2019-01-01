GNU Tar 1.31 Released With Zstd Support
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 January 2019 at 05:38 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
As the first update to the GNU Tar program in more than one year, Tar 1.31 is out today and it has support for Zstd compression.

The headlining new feature to Tar 1.31 is its support for Zstd compression with the --zstd switch for dealing with Tar'ed files for listing, extracting, and comparing. Zstandard-compressed archives are recognized automatically and with the -a option, Zstd compression is selected for filenames ending in zst/tzst.

Tar 1.31 also corrects a CVE vulnerability around the sparse option that could end up in an infinite loop. More details on Tar 1.31 via the mailing list announcement.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Highlights Of 2018 From Hurd To GCC
GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu Released With A Fresh Round Of Driver De-Blobbing
GDB 8.2.1 Debugger Brings Support For RISC-V ELF
GNU Sed 4.6 Released With Better Write Performance
GCC Is Still Months Away From Transitioning To Git, Reposurgeon Being Ported To Golang
GDB Picks Up Support For OpenRISC Linux Debugging
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers