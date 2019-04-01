GNU Shepherd 0.6 Released - Adds Support For One-Shot Services
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 April 2019 at 10:52 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GNU --
For those trying to avoid systemd, the Guile-based GNU Shepherd init system / service manager is out with a new feature release.

GNU Shepherd 0.6 introduces support for one-shot services, Shepherd will now delete its socket file upon termination, it will now ignore reboot errors when running in a container, and there are various translation updates and other improvements.

GNU Shepherd 0.6's headlining feature is support for services that are "one-shot" or now the ability for a service that as soon as it has successfully started will now be marked as "stopped". These Shepherd one-shot services are intended to be triggered as actions before other services are started.

More details on Shepherd 0.6 via this morning's release announcement.
8 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Emacs 26.2 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
GNU Gets Gas'ed Up For Intel BFloat16 Support
IBM Adds New "Arch13" Processor Support To GCC 9
A GCC Parallelization Bottleneck Might Get Addressed This Summer
GCC 9 Is Being Worked Into Shape For Releasing In The Weeks Ahead
Popular News This Week
Linux 5.2 Is Introducing The Fieldbus Subsystem
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
In 2019, Most Linux Distributions Still Aren't Restricting Dmesg Access
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
Dropped Linux Kernel Drivers Occasionally See Revival - FDOMAIN Gets Second Chance