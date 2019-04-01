For those trying to avoid systemd, the Guile-based GNU Shepherd init system / service manager is out with a new feature release.
GNU Shepherd 0.6 introduces support for one-shot services, Shepherd will now delete its socket file upon termination, it will now ignore reboot errors when running in a container, and there are various translation updates and other improvements.
GNU Shepherd 0.6's headlining feature is support for services that are "one-shot" or now the ability for a service that as soon as it has successfully started will now be marked as "stopped". These Shepherd one-shot services are intended to be triggered as actions before other services are started.
More details on Shepherd 0.6 via this morning's release announcement.
