Sed 4.6 is now available of the popular GNU utility for command-line text/stream editing.
GNU Sed 4.6 is worth mentioning since now by default it uses fully-buffered output rather than line-buffered outputs in writing to files. This should "noticeably improve performance" for the common sed -i commands and other Sed configurations when writing out to files. The previous behavior though can be used if desired by the -u switch.
Sed 4.6 also has improvements around error messages, proper handling of new-lines in binary mode for environments like MingW, memory fixes, and other changes. More details on today's Sed 4.6 release via savannah.gnu.org.
