GNU Sed 4.6 Released With Better Write Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 20 December 2018 at 05:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
Sed 4.6 is now available of the popular GNU utility for command-line text/stream editing.

GNU Sed 4.6 is worth mentioning since now by default it uses fully-buffered output rather than line-buffered outputs in writing to files. This should "noticeably improve performance" for the common sed -i commands and other Sed configurations when writing out to files. The previous behavior though can be used if desired by the -u switch.

Sed 4.6 also has improvements around error messages, proper handling of new-lines in binary mode for environments like MingW, memory fixes, and other changes. More details on today's Sed 4.6 release via savannah.gnu.org.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC Is Still Months Away From Transitioning To Git, Reposurgeon Being Ported To Golang
GDB Picks Up Support For OpenRISC Linux Debugging
GCC 9 Guts Out The PowerPC SPE Support
Free Software Foundation Endorses Arch-based Hyperbola GNU/Linux
GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.16 Released With Nearly 5K Commits
GCC 7.4 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes
Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel Developers Discuss Dropping x32 Support
Intel Working On Open-Sourcing The FSP - Would Be Huge Win For Coreboot & Security
Fedora Developers Are Trying To Figure Out The Best Linux I/O Scheduler
AMD Adding STIBP "Always-On Preferred Mode" To Linux
Radeon Software for Linux 18.50 Released - Just One Listed Change
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes