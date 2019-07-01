GNU Rush 2.0 is out today as the latest major update to this restricted user shell that allows administrators greater control over the command line support exposed to users as well as system resource control and running remote programs within a chroot.
Rush 2.0 brings a completely rewritten configuration system. Rush's configuration support was already quite in-depth while now it has even more control structures and transformation instructions. Rush 2.0 does retain backwards compatibility with its old configuration syntax for the time being. There are also other changes in 2.0 but the dominant focus appears to have been on revamping its configuration system.
Those interested in GNU Rush 2.0 particularly for shared system/server purposes can learn more about the big 2.0 release via the GNU project site.
