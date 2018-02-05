GNU's Ring Continues Trying To Be Like Skype/WhatsApp For FLOSS/Privacy-Minded Fans
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 5 February 2018 at 02:29 PM EST. 1 Comment
GNU --
Ring that joined the GNU project in late 2016 to focus on decentralized, multi-device communication has high hopes for 2018.

GNU Ring is still striving as a "free universal distributed communication platform" and to offer similar functionality to say Skype or WhatsApp but while being open-source and respecting the privacy of its users in part by being decentralized.

Ring continues using OpenDHT as a distributed hash table for P2P communication. Ring made a lot of progress in 2017 with its first stable release, porting to more platforms/devices, supporting SIP calls, and a better experience but they hope to make it even more useful and practical this year.

Some of the projects Ring is looking to tackle include automatic video quality handling, P2P file transfer support, improved Telepathy client, connecting Ring to Matrix communication, and offering Ring as a WebRTC-based client.

If you are interested in learning more about this ongoing free software project, Sébastien Blin of Ring presented on the project at this weekend's FOSDEM conference. There are PDF slides of the talk for those interested. The project's primary site for more information continues to be at Ring.cx.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GNU Hurd Hardware Support Remains In Very Rough Shape For 2018
FreeIPMI 1.6.1 Released With Performance Improvements, Better IPv6 Support
GRUB 2.04 Should Be Released Later This Year
Intel Icelake Support Lands In GCC 8
Glibc 2.27 Released With Many Optimizations, Support For Static PIE Executables
GDB 8.1 Debugger Brings Better Rust Support, Improved Python Scripting
Popular News
LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Red Hat Is Acquiring CoreOS
Flex & Bison Are Now Needed To Build The Linux Kernel; Linux 4.16 Can Also Be Snap'ed
Linux 4.16 Can Be A Lot Faster For Small I/O Activity
Linux 4.16 Is Off To A Busy Start With Big New Features
Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window