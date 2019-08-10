GNU Radio Sees Its First Release In More Than Six Years
After being in development for more than six years, GNU Radio 3.8 is now available and is in fact considered a minor release update.

GNU Radio as a reminder is a tool-kit around signal processing blocks for supporting software-defined radios. GNU Radio paired with external RF hardware can allow for low-cost software-defined radio setups or for simulated radio setups too.

GNU Radio 3.8 comes after more than six years of work and converting the code-base to C++11. GNU Radio 3.8 also now depends upon Qt 5, compatibility with both Python 3 and Python 3, improved versatility to different components, and has a wide range of other changes.

More details on GNU Radio 3.8 are available from the project's GitHub. Those interested in software-defined radios can learn more about this GNU project at GNURadio.org.
