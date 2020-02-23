GNU Project Publishes Outline Of Its Structure & Administration

As part of clearing up the relationship between the FSF and GNU and seeking to add more clarity to the GNU Project, Richard Stallman has announced a document outlining the structure and administration of the project.
The document authored by Richard Stallman and Brandon Invergo outline the Chief GNUisance position as led by Richard Stallman, assistant GNUisances, and the role of package maintainers as appointed by the GNU Project. The GNU Project also consists of a software evaluation team for evaluating proposed GNU packages, a security team, platform testers, mentors, and proofreaders.
The document does spell out that future administrative structure changes are decided on by the Chief GNUisance or Richard Stallman but with the consultation of GNU contributors.
The GNU Structure document can be found in its current form at GNU.org.
