GNU Project Publishes Outline Of Its Structure & Administration
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 23 February 2020 at 09:37 AM EST. 1 Comment
GNU --
As part of clearing up the relationship between the FSF and GNU and seeking to add more clarity to the GNU Project, Richard Stallman has announced a document outlining the structure and administration of the project.

The document authored by Richard Stallman and Brandon Invergo outline the Chief GNUisance position as led by Richard Stallman, assistant GNUisances, and the role of package maintainers as appointed by the GNU Project. The GNU Project also consists of a software evaluation team for evaluating proposed GNU packages, a security team, platform testers, mentors, and proofreaders.

The document does spell out that future administrative structure changes are decided on by the Chief GNUisance or Richard Stallman but with the consultation of GNU contributors.

The GNU Structure document can be found in its current form at GNU.org.
1 Comment
Related News
GCC 8.4 + GCC 9.3 Compilers Coming Soon
GCC 10 Adds Late Support For -std=c++20 To Target C++20
GDB 9.1 Released With Multi-Threaded Symbol Loading, Kills Off Solaris 10
The GNU + FSF Relationship Remains Complicated But They Are Drafting A Framework
GNU Binutils 2.34 + GNU C Library 2.31 Released
GNU C Library 2.31 Nearing With Experimental C2X Support, Time Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Quick Look At The Blender 2.82 Performance On Intel + AMD CPUs
Linux 5.7 Staging Will Be ~28.7k Lines Of Code Lighter Thanks To Nuking WUSB + UWB
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
Apple Firmware Update For Magic Keyboards Decides To Change The Fn Key
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Moves Ahead With Python 2 Removal - But Sticks Around For Derivatives
Mesa 20.0 Released With Big Improvements For Intel, AMD Radeon Vulkan/OpenGL
NVIDIA Posts Firmware Needed For Open-Source GeForce 16 Series Acceleration
Android 11 Developer Preview Shows Off New 5G APIs, Security Hardening, HDMI Low-Latency