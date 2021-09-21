Oracle's Next-Generation GNU Profiler "gprofng" Is Looking Great For Developers
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 21 September 2021 at 02:21 PM EDT.
Oracle engineers have been working on "gprofng" as a next-generation GNU Profiler that can analyze production binaries. Oracle talked up Gprofng today during the GNU Tools Track as part of Linux Plumbers Conference 2021.

Gprofng stems from Oracle Developer Studio's Performance Analyzer and this new tool currently supports profiling C, C++, Java, and Scala code. Unlike the original gprof, gprofng is able to profile production binaries that do not need to be built with any special options or still have the source code available. Unmodified executable can be easily analyzed and a wealth of information provided.


Last month Gprofng was announced with more details on this new profiler. Besides the information in that announcement, the LPC2021 video embedded below covers this next-gen GNU Profiler from Oracle. The current gprofng code can be found via Oracle's binutils-gdb branch.

