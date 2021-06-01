GNU Poke 1.3 Released For Poking At Binaries, Understanding Binary Data
GNU Poke debuted earlier this year as a new GNU project providing an interactive editor and integrated, interactive programming language for dealing with binary data. Poke makes it easier to analyze binary data and their data structures as well as manipulating said binary data.

GNU Poke had been in development for three years prior to tagging the official v1.0 release back in February. Debuting today is GNU Poke 1.3.

With the Poke 1.1 and 1.2 releases, which game in March and April, respectively, there were performance improvements, new editor commands, extending the integrated programming language, better OS portability, re-licensing to GPLv3+, and a range of fixes with more developers giving Poke a try.

With today's GNU Poke 1.3 release there is improvements to its dump command, improved reporting on constraint violation exceptions, the libpoke header file is now compatible with C++, and there are various bug fixes.

Those wanting to learn more about GNU Poke 1.3 for diving into binary data analysis and manipulation can learn more via the release announcement.
