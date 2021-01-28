GNU Parted 3.4 Released With Support For F2FS File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 28 January 2021 at 06:18 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
GNU Parted 3.4 is out as the first update to this open-source partition editor in sixteen months.

GParted 1.2 released earlier this week as the GUI-focused partition editor well known to Linux desktop users. On that front it was a bit of a surprise it took them until now to support the Microsoft exFAT file-system. But even more surprising on the GNU Parted side is that they didn't get their Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) support in order until now.

Version 3.4 finally brings support for the F2FS file-system, which has been increasingly common file-system for flash storage devices and SSDs over the past number of years, especially being widely used by Android devices.

The F2FS support was committed last year albeit GNU Parted 3.4 finally materialized on Wednesday. "This adds a basic support for the Flash-Friendly File System. So we can manipulate the file system by using the PedFileSystem API and we can do basic device probing for autodetecting the current fs."

GNU Parted 3.4 also has support for the ChromeOS kernel partition flag, GCC 10 warning fixes as well as some warnings dating back to GCC 8, and a number of other fixes.

More details on this overdue update to Parted can be found via the release announcement on savannah.gnu.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GCC 11 Will Let You Use -std=c++23 But Without Turning On Any New Features
GNU Binutils 2.36 Released With Support For Intel AMX, AVX VNNI, Key Locker
GCC's JIT Library Is No Longer Considered "Alpha" Quality
GCC 11 Is On The Final Stage Of Development With 60+ High Priority Regressions
GCC's Profile Guided Optimization Performance With The Ryzen 9 5950X
GCC 11 Is Moving Closer But Still Challenged By Many Regressions
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Pyston 2.1 Is Blowing Past Python 3.8/3.9 Performance
Linux 5.12 Set To See Support For The Nintendo 64
Red Hat Announces No-Cost RHEL For Small Production Environments
Pyston 2.1 Released With Striving For High Performance Python
Vulkan Wayland Compositors Are Nearing Reality
Apple M1 Open-Source GPU Bring-Up Sees An Early Triangle
Ubuntu 21.04 To Stick With GNOME 3.38 Desktop
WireGuard Is Now Available For pfSense