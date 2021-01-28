GNU Parted 3.4 is out as the first update to this open-source partition editor in sixteen months.
GParted 1.2 released earlier this week as the GUI-focused partition editor well known to Linux desktop users. On that front it was a bit of a surprise it took them until now to support the Microsoft exFAT file-system. But even more surprising on the GNU Parted side is that they didn't get their Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) support in order until now.
Version 3.4 finally brings support for the F2FS file-system, which has been increasingly common file-system for flash storage devices and SSDs over the past number of years, especially being widely used by Android devices.
The F2FS support was committed last year albeit GNU Parted 3.4 finally materialized on Wednesday. "This adds a basic support for the Flash-Friendly File System. So we can manipulate the file system by using the PedFileSystem API and we can do basic device probing for autodetecting the current fs."
GNU Parted 3.4 also has support for the ChromeOS kernel partition flag, GCC 10 warning fixes as well as some warnings dating back to GCC 8, and a number of other fixes.
More details on this overdue update to Parted can be found via the release announcement on savannah.gnu.org.
Add A Comment