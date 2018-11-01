GNU OrgaDoc 1.0 Released For Managing Documents Between Computers
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 19 November 2018 at 08:14 PM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
GNU OrgaDoc is a means of copying and maintaining a pool of documents between a set of computers. Document synchronization is handled by rsync or unison and is done without needing a database server or other components.

The OrgaDoc 1.0 milestone marks the rewrite from the Eiffel language to C89. OrgaDoc 1.0 adds a new merge option, rewritten documentation, build system changes, and other low-level code improvements.

More details on GNU OrgaDoc via the project site or by today's 1.0 release announcement.
2 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Radeon GCC Back-End Updated For Running Single-Threaded C & Fortran On AMD GPUs
ARMv8.5 Support Lands In GCC Compiler With Latest Spectre Protection
GCC 9 Lands Initial Support For The OpenRISC Architecture
GRUB Bootloader Picks Up A Verifier Framework For Secure Boot, TPM, PGP Verification
OpenRISC Port Revised For GCC, Still Trying To Be Mainlined Soon
GCC Picks Up Support For Newer Loongson Processors
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
SteamOS/Linux Requirements For Valve's Artifact Is Just A Vulkan Intel/AMD/NVIDIA GPU
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing