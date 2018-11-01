GNU OrgaDoc is a means of copying and maintaining a pool of documents between a set of computers. Document synchronization is handled by rsync or unison and is done without needing a database server or other components.
The OrgaDoc 1.0 milestone marks the rewrite from the Eiffel language to C89. OrgaDoc 1.0 adds a new merge option, rewritten documentation, build system changes, and other low-level code improvements.
More details on GNU OrgaDoc via the project site or by today's 1.0 release announcement.
2 Comments