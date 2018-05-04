While the debut of GCC 8.1 was the GNU Project's biggest software release of the week, GNU Octave 4.4 also crept out as the latest feature release.
Octave, the high-level programming language for numerical computations akin to -- and largely compatible with -- MATLAB, is out with its newest stable feature release.
Octave 4.4 adds a graphical variable editor, defaults to 64-bit builds on 64-bit systems, no longer is starting the GUI by default from the Octave command, new math functions have been added, and changes to existing functions.
Those wishing to learn more about Octave 4.4 can do so via GNU.org.
