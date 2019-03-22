GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 March 2019
GNU --
For fans of GNU's Nano text editor, version 4.0 was released this Sunday where overlong lines are no longer automatically hard-wrapped, smooth scrolling has been enabled by default, and other improvements made.

GNU Nano 4.0 comes with many changes that in addition to smooth scrolling by default, a newline character is no longer automatically added to the ends of buffer, new options to restore hard-wrapping and the (non-smooth) half-screen scrolling, and various other options.
- An overlong line is no longer automatically hard-wrapped.
- Smooth scrolling (one line at a time) has become the default.
- A newline character is no longer automatically added at end of buffer.
- The line below the title bar is by default part of the editing space.
- Option --breaklonglines (-b) turns automatic hard-wrapping back on.
- Option --jumpyscrolling (-j) gives the chunky, half-screen scrolling.
- Option --finalnewline (-f) brings back the automatic newline at EOF.
- Option --emptyline (-e) leaves the line below the title bar unused.
- [Alt+Up] and [Alt+Down] now do a linewise scroll instead of a findnext.
- Any number of justifications can be undone (like all other operations).
- When marked text is justified, it becomes a single, separate paragraph.
- Option --guidestripe=[number] draws a vertical bar at the given column.
- Option --fill=[number] no longer turns on automatic hard-wrapping.
- When a line continues offscreen, it now ends with a highlighted "]".
- The halfs of a split two-column character are shown as "[" and "]".
- A line now scrolls horizontally one column earlier.
- The bindable functions 'cutwordleft' and 'cutwordright' were renamed to 'chopwordleft' and 'chopwordright' as they don't use the cutbuffer.
- The paragraph-jumping functions were moved from Search to Go-to-Line.
- Option --rebinddelete is able to compensate for more misbindings.
- Options --morespace and --smooth are obsolete and thus ignored.
- The --disable-wrapping-as-root configure option was removed.

Details from the 4.0 release announcement or download straight away over at Nano-Editor.org.
