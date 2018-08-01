Mes is the newest project under the GNU umbrella and this package is intended to help bootstrap GNU/Linux distributions like GuixSD.
GNU Mes 0.17 was released this weekend as the first release as being an official GNU project. Mes consists of a self-hosting Scheme interpreter and a Nyacc-based C compiler written in Scheme. From this Scheme interpreter to build its C compiler, it can then build a (slightly patched) TinyCC compiler and in turn that resulting TinyCC compiler can go on to building GCC 4.7, Glibc 2.2.5, and Binutils 2.20 for getting a toolchain in place to go on to build the rest of the GNU/Linux platform.
It's a start and is part of the bootstrappable builds effort, but the "MesCC" compiler isn't able to build GCC itself, the built TinyCC compiler doesn't appear to be capable yet of building the modern GCC 8 and the rest of the latest GNU toolchain, etc.
For those interested in learning more can see the Mes 0.17 announcement or the new GNU.org project page.
2 Comments