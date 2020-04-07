GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive

One of several GNU projects that have been silent in recent years is MediaGoblin, the effort to provide a free and decentralized web platform for sharing of digital media.
It's been four years already since the last release of GNU MediaGoblin, which was version 0.9 that offered Python 3 support and better OAuth security and other improvements. Since then this multimedia web platform has been silent.
But the MediaGoblin crew announced today that they are in fact still working on the project. They acknowledge work has slowed in recent years but have been working towards new features like multi-resolution video, video subtitles, and other improvements and fixes.
MediaGoblin hopes to have out a new minor release in the near-term to incorporate the changes that have been made over the past four years. The project also hopes to improve its issue tracker and work on other fixes.
More details on the current state of GNU MediaGoblin via their announcement today at MediaGoblin.org.
