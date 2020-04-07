GNU MediaGoblin Announces They Are Still Alive
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 7 April 2020 at 07:24 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
One of several GNU projects that have been silent in recent years is MediaGoblin, the effort to provide a free and decentralized web platform for sharing of digital media.

It's been four years already since the last release of GNU MediaGoblin, which was version 0.9 that offered Python 3 support and better OAuth security and other improvements. Since then this multimedia web platform has been silent.

But the MediaGoblin crew announced today that they are in fact still working on the project. They acknowledge work has slowed in recent years but have been working towards new features like multi-resolution video, video subtitles, and other improvements and fixes.

MediaGoblin hopes to have out a new minor release in the near-term to incorporate the changes that have been made over the past four years. The project also hopes to improve its issue tracker and work on other fixes.

More details on the current state of GNU MediaGoblin via their announcement today at MediaGoblin.org.
2 Comments
Related News
GCC 10 Release Candidate Likely Hitting In The Next Few Weeks
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
GCC 11 Will Likely Support Using LLVM's libc++
GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi
GCC's New Static Analysis Capabilities Are Getting Into Shape For GCC 10
Glibc's Usage Of Performance-Boosting "RSEQ" Is Still Coming Together
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Questions The Not So Glorious Driver For That Funky Looking RGB Mouse
Linux 5.6 Ships With Broken Intel WiFi Driver After Network Security Fixes Go Awry
Linux 5.6 Kernel Released With WireGuard, USB4, New AMD + Intel Hardware Support
Ada++ Wants To Make The Ada Programming Language More Accessible
WireGuard 1.0.0 Christened As A Modern Secure VPN Alternative To OpenVPN/IPsec
GNU Guix Wants To Replace The Linux-Libre Kernel With The Hurd Micro-Kernel
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta Released
NIR Vectorization Lands In Mesa 20.1 For Big Intel Graphics Performance Boost