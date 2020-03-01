GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu Released After Deblobbing AMD Trusted Execution, Ath11k WiFi
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 30 March 2020 at 05:41 AM EDT. 4 Comments
Following last night's release of Linux 5.6, the GNU FSFLA folks have put out the Linux-libre 5.6-gnu kernel as their fully-free-software kernel that disallows loading binary kernel modules, disables functionality requiring closed-source firmware/microcode, and other aspects to ensure only free software code is running on the system.

GNU Linux-libre 5.6-gnu required new updates this cycle for the AMD Trusted Execution Environment (TEE), ATH11k WiFi, and Mediatek SCP remoteproc components adding new dependencies on proprietary microcode/firmware. The requests for loading those blobs are now blocked along with new blobs in Nouveau, AMDGPU, and AMD PSP.

More details on the Linux-libre 5.6 changes via the GNU.org mailing list.
