GNU Linux-libre 5.9-gnu Released After The Usual Deblobbing
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 12 October 2020 at 06:45 AM EDT. 7 Comments
GNU --
Within hours of Linus Torvalds releasing the Linux 5.9 kernel, the GNU folks maintaining the GNU Linux-libre downstream released their version of the kernel that prevents the loading of binary-only modules as well as the loading of binary-only firmware/microcode blobs.

GNU Linux-libre continues to be the choice of GNU / Free Software Foundation approved distributions due to being more pure than the upstream kernel in allowing proprietary modules to be loaded and microcode/firmware files that may not be open-source, among other aspects.

With Linux 5.9 the libre changes are more of the usual deblobbing. Alexandre Oliva explained of their 5.9 release, "The scripts used for the release candidates needed changing for final: a new blob name was added to x86 touchscreen, and a new bitmap console font added as an array of numbers elsewhere was flagged as suspicious, but it was a false positive. Aside from that, there haven't been a lot of surprises in this release. A new wifi driver for rtw8821c, and a new SoC support driver for MediaTek mt8183 needed some cleaning up to disable requests for blobs. Other pieces of code and documentation mentioning blobs moved about in the tree and required adjustments to the cleaning up logic. Preexisting drivers for amdgpu, mt7615, and i915 (CSR), Mellanox mlxsw (Spectrum3), and r8169 (rtl8125b-2) needed changes to clean up blobs for newly-introduced hardware variants."

Download links and more details on GNU Linux-Libre 5.9 via the GNU.org mailing list.
7 Comments
Related News
Oak Ridge Sponsoring GCC Compiler Improvements For NVIDIA + AMD GPU Offloading
GCC Automatic Parallel Compilation Viability Results Help Up To 3.3x
GCC Is Currently Faster Than LLVM's Clang At Compiling The Linux Kernel
Is It Time To Overhaul The GNU Dynamic Linker?
GCC 11 Compiler Might Finally Enable DWARF 5 Debugging By Default
GCC "-fparallel-jobs" Sent Out For Compiling Individual Files In Parallel - Up To ~1.9x Speedup
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Makes Up Roughly 10.5% Of The Linux Kernel
PowerPC 601 Support Being Retired In Linux 5.10 - The First 32-bit PowerPC CPU
The Failed OUYA Game Console Seeing Work For Mainline Linux Kernel Support
Python 3.9 Released With Multi-Processing Improvements, New Parser
Linux 5.10 Will Be Able To Hibernate + Resume Much Faster
EXT4 Has A Big Optimization For Linux 5.10 For File Overwrites
Chrome 86 Released With Native File-System, WebCodecs APIs
The Most Prominent Linux 5.9 Kernel Features From AMD RDNA 2 To Battling Nefarious Shims