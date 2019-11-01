GNU Linux-libre 5.4-gnu Released As The New Deblobbed Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 November 2019 at 05:05 AM EST. 3 Comments
Just hours after Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.4, the GNU folks maintaining "GNU Linux-libre" released their v5.4 kernel that continues "deblobbing" the kernel for ensuring no proprietary firmware/microcode can be loaded by the drivers nor support for loading closed-source kernel modules.

Besides the deblobbing activities, there isn't any other kernel changes but just striving for a 100% free software Linux kernel downstream. Linux 5.4 itself does bring a long list of new features.

As for GNU Linux-libre 5.4-gnu, the Intel Ethernet E800 driver had to be deblobbed and other existing drivers updated.

Alexandre Oliva wrote in his announcement, "There was only one new driver that required deblobbing, or rather disabling of blob loading: an ethernet driver for Intel Ethernet Connection E800 Series. Various other drivers needed adjustments to account mostly for updated blob names, but also occasional code movement: safexcel, amdgpu, i915, i2400m, i1480u, nitrox, r8169, touchscreen_dmi, and skylake sound. The last remnants of the netx driver were removed, and so the corresponding deblobbing could be dropped as well."

The GNU blessed kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org.
