Just hours after Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.4 , the GNU folks maintaining "GNU Linux-libre" released their v5.4 kernel that continues "deblobbing" the kernel for ensuring no proprietary firmware/microcode can be loaded by the drivers nor support for loading closed-source kernel modules.Besides the deblobbing activities, there isn't any other kernel changes but just striving for a 100% free software Linux kernel downstream. Linux 5.4 itself does bring a long list of new features As for GNU Linux-libre 5.4-gnu, the Intel Ethernet E800 driver had to be deblobbed and other existing drivers updated.Alexandre Oliva wrote in his announcement , "There was only one new driver that required deblobbing, or rather disabling of blob loading: an ethernet driver for Intel Ethernet Connection E800 Series. Various other drivers needed adjustments to account mostly for updated blob names, but also occasional code movement: safexcel, amdgpu, i915, i2400m, i1480u, nitrox, r8169, touchscreen_dmi, and skylake sound. The last remnants of the netx driver were removed, and so the corresponding deblobbing could be dropped as well."The GNU blessed kernel can be downloaded from FSFLA.org