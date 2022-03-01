GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Released For Free Software Purists

GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 is out as the downstream flavor of Linux 5.17 that strips out code/support depending upon closed-source microcode or other non-free fragments as well as removing the ability to load proprietary kernel modules.
GNU Linux-libre 5.17-gnu is coming out a day later than usual due to last minute de-blobbing script changes between 5.17-rc8 and Sunday's final release.
As for the de-blobbing changes this v5.17 cycle, "This release required updates to cleaning up logic for tegra, bnx2x, mt7915, btmtk, mscc, and new logic for dts files for various new aarch64 SoCs, and for a new driver for x86 android tablets."
For those interested in this GNU downstream flavor of the Linux kernel see its v5.17 announcement for more information.
8 Comments