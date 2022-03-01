GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 Released For Free Software Purists
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 22 March 2022 at 05:11 AM EDT. 8 Comments
GNU --
GNU Linux-Libre 5.17 is out as the downstream flavor of Linux 5.17 that strips out code/support depending upon closed-source microcode or other non-free fragments as well as removing the ability to load proprietary kernel modules.

GNU Linux-libre 5.17-gnu is coming out a day later than usual due to last minute de-blobbing script changes between 5.17-rc8 and Sunday's final release.

As for the de-blobbing changes this v5.17 cycle, "This release required updates to cleaning up logic for tegra, bnx2x, mt7915, btmtk, mscc, and new logic for dts files for various new aarch64 SoCs, and for a new driver for x86 android tablets."

For those interested in this GNU downstream flavor of the Linux kernel see its v5.17 announcement for more information.
8 Comments
Related News
GCC 12 Adds Support For AArch64 Shadow Call Stack
GNU Binutils 2.38 Released With LoongArch Support, Intel AVX-512 FP16, More Arm Cores
GNU/Hurd Continues Effort To Use NetBSD's Drivers For Better Hardware Support
GNU C Library 2.35 Released With Unicode 14 Support, RSEQ Integration
FSF-Tailored Trisquel 10.0 Released - Adds 32-bit Arm, Defaults To GNU Linux-Libre 5.4
x86 Straight Line Speculation Mitigation Being Back-Ported To GCC 11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Making Progress On SMP/Multi-Core Support
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
Linux 5.17 Pushed Back Due To The New Spectre Attack, Other Headaches
Microsoft Makes The DirectStorage API Officially Available
Google Finally Announces Steam For Chrome OS
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts
AMD Announces Ryzen 7 5800X3D Shipping On 4/20, New Mainstream CPUs