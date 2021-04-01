Freshly re-based against yesterday's Linux 5.12 kernel, GNU Linux-Libre 5.12-gnu is now available as the latest version of this GNU cleansed kernel now carrying a codename of "Freedo Misses Tasha".
With GNU Linux-Libre 5.12 there was more driver de-blobbing changes that occurred in the name of trying to prevent binary-only "non-free" firmware from being loaded by the system even if it means reduced hardware support/functionality or missing security updates. Among the GNU cleansing kernel changes noted for the Linux 5.12 cycle include, "There were many newly-added drivers requiring cleaning up: OcteonTX2 crypto, MXL692 dvb, MT7921E wifi, and BCM VK accelerators. Some further cleanups were needed in Intel ICE docs, and in Qualcomm AArch64 DTS files. The Allegro-DVT driver graduated out of staging and thus required adjustments to its cleaning up rules. Drivers for Adreno GPU and for x86 touchscreens were changed upstream to request new blob names, so cleaning up adjustments were required."
Our Linux 5.12 feature overview goes over the prominent upstream changes of this new stable version.
The GNU Linux-Libre 5.12-gnu kernel was codenamed "Freedo Misses Tasha" in honor of one of the Linux-libre developers losing his feline companion.
More details on this "pure" free software kernel release via the GNU.org mailing list.
