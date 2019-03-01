GNU Linux-libre 5.0-gnu Released As A Kernel Without Any Binary Blobs/Firmware
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 March 2019 at 01:00 PM EST. 3 Comments
As usual, following yesterday's release of Linux 5.0 the GNU/FSF folks have put out their re-base of their version of the Linux kernel that strips out support for drivers depending upon binary-only firmware, the ability to load non-free (closed-source) kernel modules, and other functionality removed that isn't in strict compliance with open-source standards.

The new GNU Linux-libre 5.0-gnu kernel re-bases against the upstream v5.0 sources with their "de-blobbing" magic added in. As for their new changes with Linux 5.0, the effort focused on:
Besides the usual assortment of firmware name updates, a new driver (ipu3-imgu) required disabling of blob requests, and a driver that we used to deblob (Eicon DIVA ISDN) was removed, so its cleaning up code is now gone.

More details in its mailing list announcement.
