Alexandre Oliva on the behalf of the GNU Linux-libre folks has announced the release of GNU Linux-libre 4.20-gnu as their fresh re-spin of the newly released Linux 4.20 that removes support for loading binary-only modules and disabling driver code that tries to load non-free firmware/microcode.
Of the de-blobbing action that took place during the Linux 4.20 cycle on top of all their work the existing rounds, "Three new drivers containing requests for blobs had them disabled: MT76x0E, Lantiq/Intel GSWIP, and Microsemi PHY. Other drivers requesting blobs required updating to the cleaning up code: btrtl, AMD GPU, i915 CSR, PSP crypto, MT76x0U, MT76x2E, MT76x2U, qtnfmac, Qualcomm ADSP and Hexagon V5 Remoteproc, x86 touchscreen, hda ca0132, ath10k, and iwlwifi."
More details and download links for this Free Software Foundation approved version of the Linux kernel can be found via info-gnu.
