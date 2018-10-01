GNU Linux-libre 4.19-gnu Released, Continues Deblobbing The Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 October 2018 at 04:56 PM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
Building off Monday's release of Linux 4.19 is now the downstream GNU Linux-libre 4.19-gnu kernel that strips away code contingent upon closed-source microcode/firmware images as well as removing the ability to load closed-source kernel modules.

With the GNU Linux-libre 4.19-gnu kernel, they have continued taking care of false positives in their code and updating various bits: "this new version of Linux required disabling blob requests in several drivers: MT76x0U and MT76x2U WiFi, MTk Bluetooth UART, Keystone and Qualcomm Hexagon Remoteproc, and Aspeed ColdFire FSI Master. New blob names or other updates were required for AMD GPU, Adreno, brcmfmac, mlxsw, Intel Skylake sound and Silead touchscreen."

Details on linux-libre.
