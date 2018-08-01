GNU Linux-libre 4.18-gnu Released As The Latest Deblobbed Kernel
Hot off the release of the upstream Linux 4.18 kernel, the GNU folks have released GNU Linux-libre 4.18-gnu that is their deblobbed version that strips out any "non-free" device driver support, removes the ability to load binary-only kernel modules and not being able to load firmware blobs either.

With the Linux-libre 4.18 release they had to clean-up some new drivers to fit their strict standards on code freedom, removed one more driver (Atom ISP), and make adjustments to other existing code. A new firmware loading interface was also removed from this kernel since it could be loading non-free-software.

More details on GNU Linux-libre 4.18 can be found via today's release announcement for those wanting this pure free software kernel, assuming it will work fine with your hardware due to no firmware blobs being supported.
