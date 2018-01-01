GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu Deblobs Two New Drivers, Drops More Upstream References
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 29 January 2018 at 10:25 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Once again being punctual with their releases, the GNU Linux-libre volunteers managed to release the GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu kernel a short time after Linus Torvalds on Sunday released the official Linux 4.15 kernel.

Two new drivers to the upstream Linux 4.15 kernel needed deblobbing/cleaning work. Those new drivers were the HiDeep touchscreen and Broadcom BCM7xxx boards memory. The project's deblobbing scripts also had to be updated for some existing drivers that were previously cleaned including i915, Adreno, AMDGPU, Tegra, and others.


GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu has also changed around its packaging scripts so the generated Debian and RPM kernel binaries will "refer to GNU Linux-libre rather than upstream. This is in line with our goal of not leading users to non-Free Software."

The GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu kernel release announcement can be read on info-gnu.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Jailhouse Guest Support To Be Included With Linux 4.16
Spectre / Meltdown Code Gets Cleaned Up, Improvements For Linux 4.16
Linux 4.16 Getting Tweak For Smarter Task Migration, Yielding Better Scalability
Linux 4.16 Is Tightening Up Access To /dev/mem By Default
Linux 4.15 Kernel Released, Time For The Linux 4.16 Merge Window
Linux 4.15 Is Set To Sail Today With AMDGPU DC, Zen Temperature Monitoring, RISC-V
Popular News
Some Of The Features Coming To The Linux 4.16 Kernel
DXVK Is Making Significant Progress In Implementing Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Will Default To The X.Org Stack, Not Wayland
Firefox 59 Might Ship With Working Wayland Support
Firefox 58 Arrives With Continued Speed Optimizations
Linux Foundation Announces "LinuxBoot" To Replace Some Firmware With Linux Code