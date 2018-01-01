Once again being punctual with their releases, the GNU Linux-libre volunteers managed to release the GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu kernel a short time after Linus Torvalds on Sunday released the official Linux 4.15 kernel.
Two new drivers to the upstream Linux 4.15 kernel needed deblobbing/cleaning work. Those new drivers were the HiDeep touchscreen and Broadcom BCM7xxx boards memory. The project's deblobbing scripts also had to be updated for some existing drivers that were previously cleaned including i915, Adreno, AMDGPU, Tegra, and others.
GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu has also changed around its packaging scripts so the generated Debian and RPM kernel binaries will "refer to GNU Linux-libre rather than upstream. This is in line with our goal of not leading users to non-Free Software."
The GNU Linux-libre 4.15-gnu kernel release announcement can be read on info-gnu.
6 Comments