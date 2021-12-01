GNU Jami Taranis Released For Free Software Conferencing, Peer-To-Peer Communication
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 24 December 2021 at 06:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
GNU --
GNU Jami "Taranis" has been released as a major update to this free software project for peer-to-peer communication and SIP-based messaging. GNU Jami is what previously started out as SFLphone and then GNU Ring for initially being focused on softphones.

Taranis is the name of the new GNU Jami release, which they describe as a major update. Jami sums itself up as "a GNU package for universal communication that respects the freedom and privacy of its users. Jami is an end-to-end encrypted secure and distributed voice, video, and chat communication platform that requires no central server, and leaves the power of privacy and freedom in the hands of users."

With this new GNU Jami release they have added Microsoft Windows 11 support, begun with their "Swarms" effort for synchronized 1-to-1 conversations while still being fully distributed and peer-to-peer, there is a new Android call interface and better mobile support, and improvements to its conferences and rendezvous points.


GNU Jami


GNU Jami continues to provide file sharing, audio/video calls, screen sharing support, recording/sending of audio/video content, SIP phone support, and now initial one-to-one conversations support and other growing capabilities for privacy-minded, distributed communications.

More details on the GNU Jami Taranis update via the GNU mailing list and the project site at Jami.net. For easy use, besides the sources there are binaries available for various platforms including Windows / iOS / macOS / Android / Linux.
2 Comments
Related News
Glibc 2.35 Bringing Improved Huge Pages Handling, New Tunable
Restartable Sequences "RSEQ" Support Returning To GNU C Library
Loongson Posts Patch Series For Bringing Up LoongArch In GCC Compiler
Linux Prepares Straight Line Speculation "SLS" Mitigation For x86/x86_64 CPUs
GCC 12 Moves On To Fixing Bugs - Now In "Stage 3" Development
GCC Patches Pending For RISC-V's Scalar Cryptography Extension
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ReactOS 0.4.14 "Open-Source Windows" OS Brings Many Improvements
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
Latest Linux 5.17 Graphics Drivers: "Every Single Patchset In This PR Is Awesome"
X.Org Server 21.1.2 Released With Security Fixes, Back To Pretending All Displays Are 96 DPI
Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
Ubuntu Developers Figuring Out Dual-Boot Changes Ahead Of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
The End-Of-Year 2021 State Of Linux On Apple's M1 SoC
Debian 11.2 Released With Updates For Bugs & Security Issues - Including Log4j