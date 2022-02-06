GNU/Hurd Continues Effort To Use NetBSD's Drivers For Better Hardware Support

Besides all of the Linux-focused talks at the annual FOSDEM conference , another favorite track of mine is that on micro-kernels and other operating systems. While there wasn't the GNU/Hurd status update in 2022 as there has been in some recent years, there was a talk over GNU/Hurd using NetBSD kernel drivers in order to expand its hardware coverage. GNU Hurd hardware support has been in very rough shape with lacking full x86_64 support, missing USB support, only recently having some level of sound support, and much more... Their drivers have been severely lacking.

GNU/Hurd contributor Damien Zammit presented at FOSDEM 2022 on Saturday around making use of NetBSD's drivers with a rump kernel framework in order to expand the Hurd's hardware reach. "The NetBSD kernel drivers have been reused in a microkernel setting and demonstrate their use to boot up a GNU/Hurd system via a userspace rump disk driver, with a driverless Hurd kernel, gnumach. The ACPI management, PCI management, and actual driver are in separate processes with RPC interfaces between them, which separates out their debugging, licencing concerns and execution. I believe this aligns with the original vision for the operating system, (as a Hurd of servers)."