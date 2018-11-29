GNU Hurd Toolchain Support Added To LLVM Clang Compiler
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 29 November 2018 at 05:26 AM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
While GNU Hurd is designed to go hand-in-hand with the GNU Compiler Collection (GCC), there is now upstream compiler toolchain support with the more liberally licensed LLVM Clang C/C++ compiler.

The GNU Hurd target was merged into the Clang compiler for Hurd toolchain support and handling of its triple. The 300+ lines of code adding support for this GNU platform into Clang was meged overnight in time for LLVM/Clang 8.0 due out early next year.

There has been work going back years on porting LLVM/Clang to GNU Hurd particularly on the LLVM side due to the immense array of open-source projects relying upon LLVM in varying capacities.

Hurd still has quite a ways to go in hardware support, but at least there is now a new compiler option should its users be willing to venture outside of the GNU land. Besides Clang often compiling C/C++ code faster and the compiler being more liberally licensed that is attractive to some organizations, the LLVM toolchain does offer various analyzers/tools/utilities built around its ecosystem that are often innovative and useful to developers.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GRUB Picks Up Zstd Support To Handle Compressed Btrfs File-Systems
GCC 7.4 Is Being Released Soon
Ampere eMAG Tuning For The GCC Compiler
GNU OrgaDoc 1.0 Released For Managing Documents Between Computers
Radeon GCC Back-End Updated For Running Single-Threaded C & Fortran On AMD GPUs
ARMv8.5 Support Lands In GCC Compiler With Latest Spectre Protection
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release