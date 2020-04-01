GNU Guix 1.1 Released With PulseAudio & Other Services, 3k+ New Packages
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 April 2020 at 10:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
It's been nearly one year since the release of GNU Guix 1.0 as the transactional package manager and GNU/Linux system distribution while today that has been succeeded by Guix 1.1.

The Guix 1.1 package manager supports a guix deploy command for deploying several machines at once, a new time-machine sub-command, and a variety of other package management handling improvements.

On the operating system side, the Guix 1.1 distribution has improvements to its graphical installer and support for a variety of new services including GNOME Keyring, NFS, PulseAudio, Auditd, and others.

The Guix 1.1 system distribution has 3,514 new packages in this release and 3,368 package updates.

More details on today's release of GNU Guix 1.1 via the release announcement.

Guix 1.1 is also one of the last Guix system distribution updates before their reported attempt on migrating to the GNU Hurd micro-kernel rather than GNU Linux-libre.
