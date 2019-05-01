GNU Guix 1.0 System Distribution & Transactional Package Manager Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 2 May 2019 at 08:48 AM EDT. 1 Comment
GNU --
After seven years of development and more than forty-thousand commits, GNU Guix 1.0 has been released. Guix as a refresher is the transactional package manager that can be used atop other Linux distributions while the Guix System Distribution also serves as its own GNU/Linux flavor.

On the package manager side, GNU Guix 1.0 now supports a -v option to increase verbosity of outputs, various other new sub-commands/options, and other enhancements.

On the distribution side, GNU Guix 1.0 has a new text-mode graphical installer, a VM system image is now available, the GNU Shepherd upgrade now supports one-shot services, there are various new services available, 1,102 new packages available, and 2,104 package updates.

Among the package upgrades are bringing in GCC 8.3, Emacs 26.2, Go 1.12.1, GIMP 2.10.10, OpenJDK 11, Rust 1.34, X.org Server 1.20.4, Xfce 4.12.1, and many other upgrades.

More details on Guix 1.0 over at GNU.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 9.1 RC2 Released Ahead Of Friday's Compiler Debut With Zen 2, Cascadelake Support
GCC9-RC Is Out With Hopes Of GCC 9.1 Next Week Bringing AMD Zen 2, D Language, OpenMP 5
GCC 9.1-RC1 Is Being Assembled, GCC 10.0 Development Opens
GNU Shepherd 0.6 Released - Adds Support For One-Shot Services
GNU Emacs 26.2 Released With Unicode 11.0 Support
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
Popular News This Week
It Looks Like AMD Is About To Post The Open-Source Radeon "Navi" Driver Code
Facebook Is JIT'ing C++ Code To Treat It Like A Crazy Fast Scripting Language
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
EXT4 Case-Insensitive Directories/File-Name Lookups Coming With Linux 5.2
Fedora 30 Now Available With GNOME 3.32, Flicker-Free Boot, Zchunk Metadata
NVIDIA "AltMode" Open-Source Driver Heading To Mainline Kernel With Linux 5.2