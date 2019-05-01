After seven years of development and more than forty-thousand commits, GNU Guix 1.0 has been released. Guix as a refresher is the transactional package manager that can be used atop other Linux distributions while the Guix System Distribution also serves as its own GNU/Linux flavor.
On the package manager side, GNU Guix 1.0 now supports a -v option to increase verbosity of outputs, various other new sub-commands/options, and other enhancements.
On the distribution side, GNU Guix 1.0 has a new text-mode graphical installer, a VM system image is now available, the GNU Shepherd upgrade now supports one-shot services, there are various new services available, 1,102 new packages available, and 2,104 package updates.
Among the package upgrades are bringing in GCC 8.3, Emacs 26.2, Go 1.12.1, GIMP 2.10.10, OpenJDK 11, Rust 1.34, X.org Server 1.20.4, Xfce 4.12.1, and many other upgrades.
More details on Guix 1.0 over at GNU.org.
1 Comment