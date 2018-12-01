GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.16 Released With Nearly 5K Commits
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 December 2018 at 01:29 PM EST. Add A Comment
GNU --
A new release of the Guix transactional package manager and the GuixSD system distribution is now available.

The Guix package manager has picked up support for various new sub-commands and a variety of minor enhancements.

The GuixSD operating system that pairs the GNU Linux-libre kernel with Shepherd init system is now bootstrapping Rustlang against mrustc, upgraded the init system to GNU Shepherd 0.5, and there are various new services available including iptables and Varnish. A variety of software packages were also upgraded including X.Org Server 1.20.3, GCC 8.2, Glibc 2.28, and others.

More details on Guix/GuixSD 0.16 via info-gnu.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7.4 Released With 100+ Bug Fixes
GCC Compiler Picks Up New Option To Help With Live Kernel Patching
GNU Hurd Toolchain Support Added To LLVM Clang Compiler
GRUB Picks Up Zstd Support To Handle Compressed Btrfs File-Systems
GCC 7.4 Is Being Released Soon
Ampere eMAG Tuning For The GCC Compiler
Popular News This Week
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
NVIDIA Makes PhysX Open-Source
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19
To No Surprise, Intel's Discrete GPU Efforts Will Support Linux Gaming
The First Benchmarks Of The Intel-Powered ODROID-H2 $111 Board
Steam Linux Usage Hit 0.80% During November