A new release of the Guix transactional package manager and the GuixSD system distribution is now available.
The Guix package manager has picked up support for various new sub-commands and a variety of minor enhancements.
The GuixSD operating system that pairs the GNU Linux-libre kernel with Shepherd init system is now bootstrapping Rustlang against mrustc, upgraded the init system to GNU Shepherd 0.5, and there are various new services available including iptables and Varnish. A variety of software packages were also upgraded including X.Org Server 1.20.3, GCC 8.2, Glibc 2.28, and others.
More details on Guix/GuixSD 0.16 via info-gnu.
Add A Comment