GNU Guix/GuixSD 0.15 Released, Closing In On v1.0
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 6 July 2018 at 08:59 AM EDT. 2 Comments
GNU --
GNU Guix 0.15 is out today as the latest feature update to this transactional package manager and is joined by an updated Guix System Distribution (GuixSD) release too as the GNU Linux-libre distribution built around it.

The Guix 0.15 package manager update overhauls/improvements many common sub-commands, introduces some new user options, and more. The Guix Daemon also now supports ARMv7 builds from an AArch64 host, ships with an SELinux policy, and has various other updates.

The Guix System Distribution 0.15 release has many notable updates on its own. This GNU Linux-libre distribution paired with the GNU Shepherd init system has upgraded the init system (Shepherd v0.4), ships various new services, improves a variety of existing services, and ships 1,200 new packages.

Among the new services supported by GuixSD 0.15 are ALSA, DHCPD, DNSMASQ, Enlightenment, HTTPD, MATE, Modem Manager, and OpenNTPD, among others. Of the 1,200 new packages are a variety of additions to Emacs, Go, GHC, various Android packages, Java, Perl, Python, R, U-Boot, and more.

More information on the Guix/GuixSD 0.15 releases via today's announcement at GNU.org. The 0.15 milestone is expected to be among their last zero-dot releases before moving to the big 1.0 release.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
Ada Language Support For RISC-V With Latest GCC Patches
Glibc 2.28 Adds Unicode 11.0 Support, RenameAt2
H1-2018 Was Certainly Eventful For The GCC Compiler
Glibc Support For Statx Is Finally Under Review
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
GCC Picks Up Meaningful Bash Completion Support To Help With Compiler Options
Popular News This Week
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
US Senator Recommends Open-Source WireGuard To NIST For Government VPN
Fedora 29 Might Make Change To Eliminate Unnecessary Linking
2018 Isn't The Year Of The GNU Hurd
The Linux Kernel May Soon Default To SCSI MQ Mode
A Ton Of Wine vs. Windows 10 vs. Linux Direct3D/OpenGL Performance Data