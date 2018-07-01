GNU Guix 0.15 is out today as the latest feature update to this transactional package manager and is joined by an updated Guix System Distribution (GuixSD) release too as the GNU Linux-libre distribution built around it.
The Guix 0.15 package manager update overhauls/improvements many common sub-commands, introduces some new user options, and more. The Guix Daemon also now supports ARMv7 builds from an AArch64 host, ships with an SELinux policy, and has various other updates.
The Guix System Distribution 0.15 release has many notable updates on its own. This GNU Linux-libre distribution paired with the GNU Shepherd init system has upgraded the init system (Shepherd v0.4), ships various new services, improves a variety of existing services, and ships 1,200 new packages.
Among the new services supported by GuixSD 0.15 are ALSA, DHCPD, DNSMASQ, Enlightenment, HTTPD, MATE, Modem Manager, and OpenNTPD, among others. Of the 1,200 new packages are a variety of additions to Emacs, Go, GHC, various Android packages, Java, Perl, Python, R, U-Boot, and more.
More information on the Guix/GuixSD 0.15 releases via today's announcement at GNU.org. The 0.15 milestone is expected to be among their last zero-dot releases before moving to the big 1.0 release.
