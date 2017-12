Today marks the release of GNU Guix 0.14 as well as the GNU Guix SD (System Distribution) that is the Linux-based operating system built around this package manager.The Guix SD operating system using the GNU Linux-libre kernel with GNU Shepherd init system has seen a lot of work this cycle. In fact, Guix SD 0.14 is the first release where the OS is produced as a ISO-9660 image that works both for a DVD or USB stick. Guix SD also has a new bootloader API to allow it for supporting more than just GRUB, including U-Boot and Extlinux. With these new bootloader options, Guix SD is currently being ported to ARM-based devices.The Guix package manager is up to offering 1,211 new packages (more than 6k packages in total) and there are more than 12 new Guix SD services including git-http, libvirt, Memcached, and others.There are also some new sub-commands for the Guix package manager and various other enhancements. All the details over at GNU.org