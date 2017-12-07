Today marks the release of GNU Guix 0.14 as well as the GNU Guix SD (System Distribution) that is the Linux-based operating system built around this package manager.
The Guix SD operating system using the GNU Linux-libre kernel with GNU Shepherd init system has seen a lot of work this cycle. In fact, Guix SD 0.14 is the first release where the OS is produced as a ISO-9660 image that works both for a DVD or USB stick. Guix SD also has a new bootloader API to allow it for supporting more than just GRUB, including U-Boot and Extlinux. With these new bootloader options, Guix SD is currently being ported to ARM-based devices.
The Guix package manager is up to offering 1,211 new packages (more than 6k packages in total) and there are more than 12 new Guix SD services including git-http, libvirt, Memcached, and others.
There are also some new sub-commands for the Guix package manager and various other enhancements. All the details over at GNU.org>
