GNU Guile 3.0 Released With JIT Code Generation For Up To 4x Better Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 16 January 2020 at 09:56 AM EST.
GNU Guile 3.0 has been released, the GNU's implementation of the Scheme programming language with various extra features. The big news with Guile 3.0 is better performance.

GNU Guile 3.0 adds just-in-time (JIT) code generation yielding up to four times faster performance. JIT code generation for Guile is enabled automatically and transparently. Guile 3.0 moves its virtual machine instruction set to be lower-level now to allow for more optimizations and has a variety of other improvements.

The "eval" performance in Scheme with Guile 3.0 is now comparable to "eval" written in C code. The GNU Guile 3.0 JIT compilation is currently working for x86-64, i686, ARMv7, and AArch64.

More details on GNU Guile 3.0 via its release announcement.
