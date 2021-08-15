Grep 3.7 Released To Fix "Extreme Performance Degradation"
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 15 August 2021 at 07:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
GNU --
If you have noticed grep regressing performance-wise in recent releases, you may want to upgrade to GNU Grep 3.7 released this weekend as it fixes a nasty performance regression.

GNU Grep is widely-used by programmers, system administrators, and others for searching textual data from the command-line. Grep 3.7's release is primarily driven by a fix for "extreme performance degradation" plaguing recent Grep releases.

This fixes a bug in grep where pre-processing N patterns could take at least O(N^2) time when too many patterns hashed too few buckets. Some commands could take days rather than seconds. Or even some grep searches that normally would complete in under one second were now taking many seconds.

The fix was in place since the end of last year following the Grep 3.6 release albeit didn't see a new stable release until this weekend.

Downloads and more details on Grep 3.7 via GNU.org with this bug fix leading the new release.
3 Comments
Related News
GCC 12's Static Analyzer Gaining Initial Assembly Support
GNU C Library 2.34 Released With More Functionality Squeezed Into libc
GCC 11.2 Compiler Released With 95+ Bug Fixes
GCC 11.2 RC1 Compiler Punted For Testing
GNU Binutils 2.37 Released With Support for ARMv9's Realm Management Extension
GNU Binutils 2.37 Is On The Way - Finally Drops ARM Symbian OS Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME's New Human Interface Guidelines Now Official
Thunderbird 91 Is Flying Soon As First Major Mail Client Update In A Year
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
Latte Dock 0.10 Released
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
KDE Kicks Off August With Many Bug Fixes To Benefit Steam Deck & More
Intel Fully Embracing LLVM For Their C/C++ Compilers
DRM Lease Protocol Support Merged For Wayland For VR Headsets