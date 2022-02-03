GNU C Library 2.35 Released With Unicode 14 Support, RSEQ Integration
Version 2.35 of the GNU C Library (Glibc) is now available with a variety of changes to this crucial low-level library for Linux systems.

Glibc 2.35 is an important update for this widely-used libc implementation on Linux systems and elsewhere. The key highlights of GNU C Library 2.35 include:

- Restartable Sequences (RSEQ) integration has returned to Glibc and now in good shape for making use of the RSEQ Linux system call that is focused on allowing faster user-space operations on per-CPU data. With Glibc 2.35 there is support for automatically registering threads with the RSEQ system call on Linux systems.

- Unicode 14.0 support is found in Glibc 2.35.

- Improved huge pages handling and a new "hugetlb" tunable for Glibc malloc.

- Support for the C.UTF-8 locale.

- A new DSO sorting algorithm for the dynamic linker that uses topological sorting and solves performance issues with the existing sorting algorithm.

- A symbolic link to the dynamic linker is now installed under /usr/bin/ld.so.

- All programs in Glibc are now built as position independent executables (PIE) where supported by the toolchain/architecture.

- Support for the OpenRISC architecture on Linux.

- epoll_pwait2 functions have been added on Linux.

- Glibc 2.35 removes Intel MPX support that has long been deprecated.

- Various security updates.

The full list of GNU C Library 2.35 changes can be found via its announcement on GNU.org.
